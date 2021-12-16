Caribbean Investment Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BCBHF) Short Interest Up 242.9% in November

Caribbean Investment Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BCBHF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, an increase of 242.9% from the November 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

BCBHF remained flat at $$0.35 on Thursday. Caribbean Investment has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $0.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.44.

Get Caribbean Investment alerts:

Caribbean Investment Company Profile

Caribbean Investment Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services and Corporate. The Financial Services segment comprises of banking activities and corporate services. The Corporate segment includes executive management, administrative and general corporate costs.

See Also: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Caribbean Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caribbean Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.