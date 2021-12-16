Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Shares Sold by Tower Bridge Advisors

Tower Bridge Advisors cut its position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 30.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,817 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CCL. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 262.5% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 130.6% in the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 79.0% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. 52.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carnival Co. & stock opened at $17.89 on Thursday. Carnival Co. & plc has a fifty-two week low of $16.32 and a fifty-two week high of $31.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 2.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.58.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The company reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.53) by ($0.22). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 1,387.65% and a negative return on equity of 42.88%. The firm had revenue of $546.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $737.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.19) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post -6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on CCL. Zacks Investment Research raised Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. HSBC boosted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $14.70 to $18.30 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Berenberg Bank raised Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.89.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise; Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations; Cruise Support; and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

