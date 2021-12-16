Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOF) Short Interest Down 62.7% in November

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,388,700 shares, a drop of 62.7% from the November 15th total of 3,723,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of OTCMKTS CSIOF remained flat at $$13.42 during midday trading on Thursday. Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. has a 1-year low of $13.42 and a 1-year high of $13.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.59.
Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. Company Profile
