Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOF) Short Interest Down 62.7% in November

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,388,700 shares, a drop of 62.7% from the November 15th total of 3,723,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CSIOF remained flat at $$13.42 during midday trading on Thursday. Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. has a 1-year low of $13.42 and a 1-year high of $13.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.59.

Get Casio Computer Co.Ltd. alerts:

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. Company Profile

Casio Computer Co, Ltd. develops, produces, and sells consumer, system equipment, and other products in Asia, Europe, Japan, North America, and internationally. Its Consumer segment offers watches, clocks, electronic dictionaries, electronic calculators, label printers, electronic musical instruments, digital cameras, etc.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Casio Computer Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casio Computer Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.