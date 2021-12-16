Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Grove Bank & Trust

Grove Bank & Trust cut its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 181.6% in the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 32,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,007,000 after acquiring an additional 20,763 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 42.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 10,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 5.2% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 17,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,274,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Alerus Financial NA lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 6.7% during the second quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 23,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 2.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,783,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $388,227,000 after purchasing an additional 35,984 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Shares of CAT stock opened at $202.55 on Thursday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $175.11 and a 1 year high of $246.69. The firm has a market cap of $109.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $201.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.40. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.49%.

CAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group raised Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $232.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $241.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.00.

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total value of $1,028,205.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

See Also: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.