CCL Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

CCL Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $80.83.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CCDBF. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$83.00 to C$81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$82.00 to C$80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Get CCL Industries alerts:

Shares of CCDBF stock remained flat at $$51.95 on Friday. 102 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,170. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.98. CCL Industries has a fifty-two week low of $45.52 and a fifty-two week high of $59.41.

CCL Industries, Inc engages in the conversion of pressure sensitive and extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, security, and functional applications. It operates through the following segments: CCL; Avery; Checkpoint; and Innovia. The CCL segment focuses on the production of pressure sensitive and extruded film materials.

Featured Story: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Receive News & Ratings for CCL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.