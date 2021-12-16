CCL Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

CCL Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $80.83.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CCDBF. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$83.00 to C$81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$82.00 to C$80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of CCDBF stock remained flat at $$51.95 on Friday. 102 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,170. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.98. CCL Industries has a fifty-two week low of $45.52 and a fifty-two week high of $59.41.

CCL Industries Company Profile

CCL Industries, Inc engages in the conversion of pressure sensitive and extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, security, and functional applications. It operates through the following segments: CCL; Avery; Checkpoint; and Innovia. The CCL segment focuses on the production of pressure sensitive and extruded film materials.

