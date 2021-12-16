Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ:CYAD) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ:CYAD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $4.75 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.85% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Celyad SA is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company develops and commercializes cell based regenerative therapies to treat illnesses where cardiac tissue is lost due to chronic or acute injury. Celyad SA is based in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jonestrading reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Celyad Oncology in a research note on Friday, August 20th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Celyad Oncology from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th.

NASDAQ CYAD traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.10. The stock had a trading volume of 72,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,755. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Celyad Oncology has a one year low of $3.53 and a one year high of $9.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.52.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Celyad Oncology stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celyad Oncology SA (NASDAQ:CYAD) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Celyad Oncology as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

About Celyad Oncology

Celyad Oncology SA is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the discovery and development of chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR T) therapies for cancer. It operates through the following segments: Cardiology and Immuno-Oncology. The Cardiology segment includes the company’s Cardiopoiesis, Corquest, and C-Cathez platforms.

