Centene (NYSE:CNC) PT Raised to $78.00

Centene (NYSE:CNC) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Centene from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Centene from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup lowered shares of Centene from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $86.25.

NYSE CNC opened at $83.33 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.38. Centene has a 12 month low of $57.16 and a 12 month high of $83.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.20, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.51.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.03). Centene had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The company had revenue of $32.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Centene will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 8,296 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total value of $582,130.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $211,629.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,326 shares of company stock worth $8,791,067 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Argent Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 1.1% during the second quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 14,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 1.3% during the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Centene by 50.0% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Centene by 2.1% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Centene by 12.9% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. 91.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

