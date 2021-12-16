Centerpoint Advisors LLC Has $7.75 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Centerpoint Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 15.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,742 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 10,365 shares during the period. Apple comprises 3.7% of Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Apple during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 57.7% during the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.3% during the third quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 43.5% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Apple from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $142.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a $175.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.84.

AAPL stock opened at $179.30 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.21 and a 12 month high of $182.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $155.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.66%.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total transaction of $3,717,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 473,347 shares of company stock valued at $67,822,283. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

