Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) Trading Down 6.9%

Shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:CNTA) dropped 6.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.40 and last traded at $11.40. Approximately 1,046 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 201,446 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centessa Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Get Centessa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.75.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.10. On average, equities research analysts predict that Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Centessa Pharmaceuticals news, insider Tia L. Bush bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.46 per share, with a total value of $62,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Medicxi Ventures Management (J bought 34,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.82 per share, with a total value of $440,059.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 238,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,891,263.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $8,251,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $2,887,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $6,663,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $1,785,000. 63.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA)

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers life-altering and life-enhancing medicines to patients. Its products pipeline include Lixivaptan, a vasopressin V2 receptor small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; Imgatuzumab, an anti-EGFR monoclonal antibody expected to enter a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma, as well as is being considered for the treatment of other solid tumors in the context of combination treatment with immunotherapy; and ZF874, a small molecule chemical chaperone folding corrector of the Z variant of alpha-1-antitrypsin in Phase 1 clinical development for the treatment of alpha-1-antitrypsin deficiency.

Featured Article: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Centessa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centessa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.