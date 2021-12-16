Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) Short Interest Down 52.8% in November

Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 52.8% from the November 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CET. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Central Securities by 92.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 6,581 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Central Securities by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Central Securities by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 10,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL lifted its stake in Central Securities by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 27,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Central Securities by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.67% of the company’s stock.

CET stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $42.03. 84,974 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,560. Central Securities has a 12 month low of $31.57 and a 12 month high of $45.14.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This is a boost from Central Securities’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.20.

Central Securities Company Profile

Central Securities is a financial firm that provides investment and consulting services for various clients.

