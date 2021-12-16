CentralNic Group (LON:CNIC) Stock Price Up 1.1%

Posted by on Dec 16th, 2021

CentralNic Group Plc (LON:CNIC)’s share price rose 1.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 139.50 ($1.84) and last traded at GBX 138 ($1.82). Approximately 240,808 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 302,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 136.50 ($1.80).

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of CentralNic Group from GBX 220 ($2.91) to GBX 230 ($3.04) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £346.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 133.48.

CentralNic Group Company Profile (LON:CNIC)

CentralNic Group Plc provides domain name services worldwide. It operates through Indirect, Direct, and Monetisation segments. The company's Indirect segment distributes domain names to retailers and resellers through a network of channel partners. Its Direct segment provides ancillary services; monitoring services to protect brands online; and technical and consultancy services to corporate clients, as well as licenses its registry management platform and sells domain names to large corporations.

