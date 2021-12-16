CentralNic Group (LON:CNIC) Stock Price Up 1.1%

CentralNic Group Plc (LON:CNIC)’s share price rose 1.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 139.50 ($1.84) and last traded at GBX 138 ($1.82). Approximately 240,808 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 302,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 136.50 ($1.80).

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of CentralNic Group from GBX 220 ($2.91) to GBX 230 ($3.04) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £346.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 133.48.

CentralNic Group Plc provides domain name services worldwide. It operates through Indirect, Direct, and Monetisation segments. The company's Indirect segment distributes domain names to retailers and resellers through a network of channel partners. Its Direct segment provides ancillary services; monitoring services to protect brands online; and technical and consultancy services to corporate clients, as well as licenses its registry management platform and sells domain names to large corporations.

