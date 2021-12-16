Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $28.34, but opened at $27.15. Certara shares last traded at $27.75, with a volume of 13,826 shares trading hands.

Specifically, insider Justin Edge sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $108,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mason P. Slaine sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $1,402,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,439,828 shares of company stock valued at $283,958,392. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Certara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Certara from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.33.

The company has a current ratio of 7.25, a quick ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.35.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $73.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.90 million. Certara had a negative net margin of 21.07% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. Analysts predict that Certara, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Certara during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,556,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Certara by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 119,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,398,000 after purchasing an additional 41,181 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Certara by 139.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 44,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 25,731 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Certara by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,532,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,418,000 after buying an additional 230,918 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Certara by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 290,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,216,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 48.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

