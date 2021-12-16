CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.62 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CF Bankshares in a report released on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now expects that the savings and loans company will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.60. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for CF Bankshares’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.15 EPS.

CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.25. CF Bankshares had a net margin of 28.54% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $12.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.80 million.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of CF Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CF Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of CFBK opened at $19.52 on Wednesday. CF Bankshares has a 12 month low of $15.63 and a 12 month high of $23.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.72. The company has a market capitalization of $103.79 million, a PE ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in CF Bankshares by 13.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,445 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 1,866 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in CF Bankshares in the third quarter valued at $45,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in CF Bankshares by 28.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,024 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its stake in CF Bankshares by 1.1% in the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 298,302 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in CF Bankshares by 1,412.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,677 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.22% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This is a positive change from CF Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. CF Bankshares’s payout ratio is 5.00%.

CF Bankshares, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business banking products and services. Its products and services include commercial loans and leases, commercial and residential real estate loans and treasury management depository services. The company was founded in September 1998 and is headquartered in Worthington, OH.

