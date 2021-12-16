CGI (NYSE:GIB) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CGI provides the full range of IT services including consulting, systems integration and the management of business and IT functions. The company’s primary focus is large scale systems integration and outsourcing contracts. “

Get CGI alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on GIB. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on CGI in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on CGI from C$129.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$132.00 target price on shares of CGI in a research report on Sunday, November 14th. CIBC increased their target price on CGI from C$123.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on CGI from C$127.00 to C$131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.31.

NYSE:GIB opened at $85.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.22. The company has a market cap of $20.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.25. CGI has a fifty-two week low of $74.58 and a fifty-two week high of $93.93.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.04. CGI had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 11.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that CGI will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of CGI by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,182,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $695,059,000 after acquiring an additional 49,372 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of CGI by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,992,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $459,076,000 after acquiring an additional 811,595 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of CGI by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,918,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $332,101,000 after acquiring an additional 45,186 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of CGI by 101.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,820,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $346,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927,984 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of CGI by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,027,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291,949 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.98% of the company’s stock.

About CGI

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CGI (GIB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.