Cheetah Mobile Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:CMCM)

Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 2,501 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,274% compared to the typical volume of 182 call options.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Cheetah Mobile from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

Shares of Cheetah Mobile stock opened at $1.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.34. Cheetah Mobile has a 1-year low of $1.13 and a 1-year high of $5.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.88.

Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 24th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $30.44 million for the quarter. Cheetah Mobile had a return on equity of 2.48% and a net margin of 10.83%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMCM. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cheetah Mobile by 2.4% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 574,419 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 13,608 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cheetah Mobile by 103.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 231,793 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 118,056 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cheetah Mobile by 71.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,370 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 22,619 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cheetah Mobile by 22.9% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 88,480 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 16,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Cheetah Mobile by 2,558.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,431 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 26,399 shares during the last quarter. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cheetah Mobile, Inc engages in the provision of Internet and mobile security software. The company operates in three segments: Utility Products & Related Services, Mobile Entertainment Business and Artificial Intelligence & Others. The Mobile Entertainment Business segments includes Live.me and mobile games business.

