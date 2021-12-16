Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $50.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CHEMUNG FINANCIAL CORP. is a bank holding company, engaged thru the bank in full-service commercial and consumer banking and trust business. “

Get Chemung Financial alerts:

Shares of CHMG opened at $44.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $208.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.11. Chemung Financial has a 1-year low of $33.33 and a 1-year high of $49.50.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $22.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.44 million. Chemung Financial had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 12.53%. Research analysts expect that Chemung Financial will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Chemung Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.09%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,478 shares of the bank’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 48,711 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 5,426.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 27,050 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Chemung Financial in the 1st quarter worth $185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.93% of the company’s stock.

Chemung Financial Company Profile

Chemung Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. It operates through following segments: Core Banking and Wealth Management Services (WMG). The Core Banking segment attracts deposits from the general public and using such funds to originate consumer, commercial, commercial real estate, and residential mortgage loans, primarily in the local markets of the firm and to invest in securities.

Read More: What are the components of an earnings report?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chemung Financial (CHMG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chemung Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemung Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.