Chicago Capital LLC Acquires 230 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Chicago Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,440 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 8.9% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 403 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 999 shares of the software company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the software company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,974 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,953 shares of the software company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ADSK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $216.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk from $355.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $338.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk from $370.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $333.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $271.73 on Thursday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $245.05 and a 52 week high of $344.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.82, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $294.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $297.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.07. Autodesk had a net margin of 31.31% and a return on equity of 51.01%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 109 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.88, for a total transaction of $28,653.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 4,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.27, for a total transaction of $1,210,619.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,998 shares of company stock valued at $1,284,780. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

