Chicago Capital LLC Buys 800 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Chicago Capital LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its stake in Duke Energy by 105.3% in the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Duke Energy by 47.2% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Duke Energy by 97.6% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in Duke Energy by 130.0% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $103.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $79.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $85.56 and a 1-year high of $108.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.89 and its 200-day moving average is $102.06.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 12.58%. The firm had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.55%.

In other Duke Energy news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total value of $194,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $39,484.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DUK. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $107.10 to $109.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.58.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

