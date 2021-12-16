Chicago Capital LLC Decreases Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Chicago Capital LLC cut its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 257,926 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,584 shares during the period. PayPal comprises about 2.5% of Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $67,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PYPL. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the second quarter worth about $35,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

PYPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on PayPal from $315.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on PayPal from $318.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on PayPal from $330.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on PayPal from $325.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on PayPal from $340.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.18.

In other news, Director David W. Dorman purchased 1,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $186.47 per share, with a total value of $288,469.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.81, for a total transaction of $1,888,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders bought 14,097 shares of company stock worth $2,786,518 and sold 44,114 shares worth $8,990,858. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PayPal stock traded down $2.31 on Wednesday, hitting $184.49. The company had a trading volume of 68,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,331,214. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.17. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.15 and a twelve month high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $219.67 and a 200-day moving average of $259.35.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Featured Story: News Sentiment

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.