Chicago Capital LLC Has $51.74 Million Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Chicago Capital LLC cut its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 0.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 457,066 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,393 shares during the quarter. Edwards Lifesciences accounts for 2.0% of Chicago Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $51,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.8% in the second quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 3,195 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.9% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 10,043 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.4% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 6,657 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 14.9% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 724 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 26.7% in the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 475 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EW traded up $1.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.87. The company had a trading volume of 10,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,455,236. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.95. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $78.44 and a 1-year high of $123.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.64. The company has a market capitalization of $74.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.06.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 28.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on EW. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $123.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.25.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.49, for a total transaction of $951,266.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.72, for a total transaction of $3,636,486.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 136,881 shares of company stock valued at $15,812,388. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

