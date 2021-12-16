Chicago Capital LLC Purchases 331 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Chicago Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,771 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TTWO. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 7,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

TTWO has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $218.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $216.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.95.

In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.11, for a total value of $30,913.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.98, for a total transaction of $404,756.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TTWO opened at $171.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.73 billion, a PE ratio of 35.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $174.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.07. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.58 and a 52 week high of $214.91.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.60. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $984.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $865.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

