Chicago Capital LLC Purchases New Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VV. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 1,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Biltmore Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 36,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,402,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 7,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 50,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,158,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV opened at $218.53 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $213.02. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $171.48 and a one year high of $221.27.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.