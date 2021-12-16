Chicago Capital LLC Raises Stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Chicago Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 848 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,661,957 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,343,744,000 after purchasing an additional 23,041 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 3.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,096,095 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,441,046,000 after purchasing an additional 144,354 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.7% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,813,680 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,341,690,000 after purchasing an additional 26,884 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,329,275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,171,272,000 after buying an additional 42,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 96.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,786,310 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $628,442,000 after buying an additional 875,618 shares in the last quarter. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MLM shares. Truist Securities raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $525.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $525.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $435.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $469.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $449.46.

Shares of NYSE MLM opened at $440.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.83 and a beta of 0.70. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $261.64 and a one year high of $440.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 5.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $403.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $375.30.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 14.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 11.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.94%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

