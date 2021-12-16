China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU) Short Interest Update

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 132,500 shares, a drop of 44.1% from the November 15th total of 237,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 4.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CLEU. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in China Liberal Education during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of China Liberal Education during the second quarter worth about $76,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of China Liberal Education in the first quarter worth approximately $120,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in China Liberal Education in the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in China Liberal Education during the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. 10.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CLEU stock opened at $1.52 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.04. China Liberal Education has a twelve month low of $1.42 and a twelve month high of $9.82.

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited provides educational services and products under the China Liberal brand name in China. The company offers Sino-foreign jointly managed and delivered academic programs, including undergraduate and postgraduate education; and diploma and non-degree higher education, and senior secondary education programs in the areas of languages, liberal arts, and businesses.

