China Minsheng Banking (OTCMKTS:CMAKY) Trading Down 5.2%

China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CMAKY)’s share price fell 5.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.84 and last traded at $3.84. 427 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 1,347 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.05.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.30.

Get China Minsheng Banking alerts:

China Minsheng Banking (OTCMKTS:CMAKY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter.

China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. provides various financial products and services to individuals, small and micro-enterprises, corporate customers, government agencies, and financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, and Others segments.

Recommended Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for China Minsheng Banking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Minsheng Banking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.