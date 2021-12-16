Chinh Chu Sells 11,053 Shares of Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Stock

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) major shareholder Chinh Chu sold 11,053 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total transaction of $179,169.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Chinh Chu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 8th, Chinh Chu sold 6,637 shares of Utz Brands stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $106,192.00.

On Tuesday, November 16th, Chinh Chu sold 56,250 shares of Utz Brands stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total transaction of $920,250.00.

On Thursday, November 11th, Chinh Chu sold 1,020 shares of Utz Brands stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $18,360.00.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Chinh Chu sold 26,487 shares of Utz Brands stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $424,321.74.

On Monday, November 1st, Chinh Chu sold 74,160 shares of Utz Brands stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total transaction of $1,192,492.80.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Chinh Chu sold 21,566 shares of Utz Brands stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total transaction of $347,212.60.

On Monday, October 18th, Chinh Chu sold 6,069 shares of Utz Brands stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $97,286.07.

NYSE UTZ opened at $17.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.13. Utz Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.72 and a 52-week high of $30.09. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 95.22 and a beta of 0.64.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Utz Brands had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of $312.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.01 million. On average, analysts forecast that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. This is an increase from Utz Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.11%.

UTZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Utz Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $25.00 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 32.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 134,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,939,000 after buying an additional 33,100 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 34.8% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 329,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,182,000 after buying an additional 85,000 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Utz Brands during the second quarter worth $4,752,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Utz Brands by 1,250.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,060,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,129,000 after purchasing an additional 982,290 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Utz Brands in the second quarter valued at $243,000. Institutional investors own 41.16% of the company’s stock.

Utz Brands Company Profile

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

