Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Purchased by Avantax Planning Partners Inc.

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in Chubb in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Chubb by 107.0% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Chubb by 33.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

NYSE:CB opened at $193.96 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $144.00 and a 52-week high of $197.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.07.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $9.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 21.20%. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 12.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 16.28%.

In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 15,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total transaction of $3,000,228.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 28,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.23, for a total transaction of $5,163,967.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,804 shares of company stock valued at $14,255,494 in the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $198.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Sunday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chubb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.88.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Further Reading: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.