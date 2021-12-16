Cielo S.A. (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) Short Interest Down 82.2% in November

Cielo S.A. (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 93,300 shares, a decline of 82.2% from the November 15th total of 525,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 353,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CIOXY opened at $0.39 on Thursday. Cielo has a 1-year low of $0.36 and a 1-year high of $0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.42 and a 200-day moving average of $0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.48.

Cielo (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Cielo had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 8.04%. The company had revenue of $575.85 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.0266 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Cielo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.58%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CIOXY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cielo from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Scotiabank began coverage on Cielo in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company.

Cielo Company Profile

Cielo SA Cielo SA engages in the provision of payment processing solutions. It provides credit and debit cards, accreditation services for commercial establishments and service merchants, installation and maintenance of electronic terminals, data collection and processing of electronic and manual transactions.

