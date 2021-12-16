Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Sold by SlateStone Wealth LLC

SlateStone Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 4,662.5% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 381 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CINF shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Cincinnati Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.00.

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 855 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $116.81 per share, for a total transaction of $99,872.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 8.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CINF opened at $115.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $119.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.11. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $80.61 and a twelve month high of $127.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 0.68.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.41. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.22%.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

