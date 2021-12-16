Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) Stock Price Down 7.4%

Shares of Cipher Mining Inc (NASDAQ:CIFR) dropped 7.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.64 and last traded at $4.64. Approximately 18,734 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 659,683 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.01.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Cipher Mining in the 3rd quarter worth $104,535,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cipher Mining in the 3rd quarter worth $15,510,000. Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cipher Mining in the 3rd quarter worth $10,340,000. Athanor Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Cipher Mining in the 3rd quarter worth $9,590,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cipher Mining in the 3rd quarter worth $7,148,000.

Good Works Acquisition Corp. entered a definitive agreement for a business combination with Cipher Mining Technologies Inc

