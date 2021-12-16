Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Bought by Berger Financial Group Inc

Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 98,207 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,839 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up approximately 1.0% of Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $5,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Cisco Systems by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,599,481 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,522,774,000 after buying an additional 3,002,815 shares in the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.3% in the third quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 642,568 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Lokken Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.4% in the second quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at about $1,557,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 59.2% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 660,620 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,013,000 after purchasing an additional 245,657 shares during the period. 71.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CSCO. Westpark Capital began coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price objective on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.35.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total value of $27,303.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $9,036,076.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 176,149 shares of company stock worth $9,760,545. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $60.36. The stock had a trading volume of 324,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,230,666. The company has a market capitalization of $254.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.67. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.35 and a 1 year high of $60.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 22.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 55.02%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

