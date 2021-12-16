Citizens Financial Group, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $5.49 Per Share (NYSE:CFG)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note issued on Monday, December 13th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $5.49 per share for the year. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.59 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.26 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.05 EPS.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 10.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.12.

Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $47.15 on Thursday. Citizens Financial Group has a 1 year low of $33.87 and a 1 year high of $51.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.25. The company has a market cap of $20.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,141,738 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,254,131,000 after purchasing an additional 458,013 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,959,693 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,971,267,000 after buying an additional 393,060 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 3.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,377,461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $910,353,000 after buying an additional 606,445 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,776,247 shares of the bank’s stock worth $631,918,000 after buying an additional 151,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 55.9% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 9,511,540 shares of the bank’s stock worth $446,852,000 after buying an additional 3,411,990 shares during the last quarter. 91.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.33%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

