Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Shares Purchased by High Note Wealth LLC

High Note Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,183 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the period. High Note Wealth LLC’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $1,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 25,016 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. Maytus Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Citrix Systems by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Maytus Capital Management LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $5,277,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in Citrix Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,814,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Citrix Systems by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,004,850 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $117,839,000 after purchasing an additional 246,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 8.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,546,637 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $298,091,000 after acquiring an additional 196,446 shares in the last quarter. 88.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 5,450 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.96, for a total transaction of $588,382.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CTXS stock traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $84.57. 8,170 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,440,368. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.07 and a fifty-two week high of $145.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.05. The company has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The cloud computing company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.31. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 155.24%. The firm had revenue of $778.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 58.96%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CTXS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. William Blair lowered shares of Citrix Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.29.

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

