Civilization (CIV) 24 Hour Volume Tops $155,822.00

Civilization (CURRENCY:CIV) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 16th. Civilization has a market capitalization of $43.73 million and approximately $155,822.00 worth of Civilization was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Civilization coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000299 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Civilization has traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00004420 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001160 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.94 or 0.00040894 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $103.13 or 0.00211493 BTC.

Civilization Coin Profile

Civilization is a coin. It was first traded on July 31st, 2021. Civilization’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins. Civilization’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “$CIV is building a staking platform for the DEX world. The Dex / Decentralized crypto space is exploding: in spite of the ups and downs of the market, the daily volume of transactions is simply staggering. Telegram | Discord “

Civilization Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civilization directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civilization should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Civilization using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

