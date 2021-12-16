ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR) will report earnings per share of ($0.06) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for ClearSign Technologies’ earnings. ClearSign Technologies also posted earnings of ($0.06) per share during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ClearSign Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.19) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ClearSign Technologies.

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CLIR. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on ClearSign Technologies from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised ClearSign Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in ClearSign Technologies by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 115,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 211.1% in the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ClearSign Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in ClearSign Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $193,000. 9.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLIR opened at $1.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.89 million, a PE ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.70 and its 200-day moving average is $3.00. ClearSign Technologies has a one year low of $1.23 and a one year high of $6.00.

ClearSign Technologies Company Profile

ClearSign Technologies Corp. engages in the design and development of technologies for the combustion systems. Its product Duplex technology focuses on the performance enhancement of combustion systems in a broad range of markets, including the energy, commercial and industrial boiler, chemical, petrochemical, and power industries.

