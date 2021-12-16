CLS Holdings USA (OTCMKTS:CLSH) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Shares of CLS Holdings USA, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLSH) dropped 4.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.10 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 32,761 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 129,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.14 and a 200-day moving average of $0.15.

About CLS Holdings USA (OTCMKTS:CLSH)

CLS Holdings USA, Inc engages in the production and retail of cannabis. It intends to build out a processing facility and a grow operation to manufacture product for its retail operation. The company was founded on March 31, 2011 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for CLS Holdings USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CLS Holdings USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.