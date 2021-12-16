CMH Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

CMH Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 33.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,109 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 9,146 shares during the period. Target accounts for approximately 1.4% of CMH Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $4,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TGT. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Target by 48.1% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,919,055 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,430,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923,419 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Target by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,515,802 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,794,290,000 after buying an additional 1,747,686 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Target during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $278,695,000. Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Target during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $175,262,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in Target by 149.8% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 808,507 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $164,810,000 after buying an additional 484,800 shares in the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target stock opened at $236.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $166.82 and a 1-year high of $268.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $248.74 and its 200 day moving average is $246.48.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $25.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.60 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 6.56%. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.79 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.49%.

Target declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 18th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to buy up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

TGT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Target from $258.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Target in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Target from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Target from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.41.

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.72, for a total transaction of $7,341,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,173 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.95, for a total value of $1,047,214.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,359 shares of company stock valued at $9,177,700. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

