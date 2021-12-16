Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Short Interest Update

Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the November 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coca-Cola HBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Coca-Cola HBC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Coca-Cola HBC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola HBC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.07.

Shares of CCHGY stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.63. The company had a trading volume of 5,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,815. Coca-Cola HBC has a 52-week low of $29.27 and a 52-week high of $39.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, sale and distribution of non-alcoholic and ready-to-drink beverages. It operates through the following segments: Established Markets, Developing Markets, Emerging Markets. The Established Markets segment consists of Austria, Cyprus, Greece, Italy, Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, and Switzerland.

