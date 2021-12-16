Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $4.94

Shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.94 and last traded at $4.99, with a volume of 22964 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.14.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Coeur Mining from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Noble Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coeur Mining currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -239.00 and a beta of 1.78.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $208.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.02 million. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Analysts forecast that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 20,000 shares of Coeur Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total transaction of $146,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 4.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,860,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,520,000 after acquiring an additional 77,733 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the second quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 108,152.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 63,869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 63,810 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 17.0% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 32,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 4,666 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 10.5% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 19,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.97% of the company’s stock.

About Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE)

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. The company operates through the following segments: Palmarejo, Rochester, Kensington, Wharf, and Silvertip. Coeur Mining was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

