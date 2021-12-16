Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA) Receives C$133.14 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$132.43.

Several analysts have recently commented on CCA shares. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$131.00 to C$126.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$130.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$138.00 to C$137.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$135.00 to C$130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cogeco Communications in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th.

TSE CCA opened at C$96.47 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.48. Cogeco Communications has a 52-week low of C$95.71 and a 52-week high of C$123.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$104.57 and a 200 day moving average price of C$112.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.76.

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.98 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$632.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$622.30 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cogeco Communications will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a $0.705 dividend. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. This is an increase from Cogeco Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Cogeco Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.48%.

About Cogeco Communications

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

