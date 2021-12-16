Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by First American Bank

First American Bank lowered its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 14.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. First American Bank’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $82.76 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.09. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $74.01 and a one year high of $86.21.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 297.62% and a net margin of 15.37%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CL. Bank of America began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.73.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total value of $44,432.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 145,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $11,206,536.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

