Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $81.59 Million

Analysts forecast that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) will announce sales of $81.59 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Collegium Pharmaceutical’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $82.40 million and the lowest is $80.46 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical reported sales of $76.27 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical will report full year sales of $331.09 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $329.97 million to $331.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $344.83 million, with estimates ranging from $334.60 million to $351.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Collegium Pharmaceutical.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.53). Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 31.77% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The company had revenue of $78.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

COLL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.75.

COLL traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.40. The company had a trading volume of 267,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,570. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $17.22 and a 52 week high of $26.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $636.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.14.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 368,827 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,280,000 after purchasing an additional 5,345 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 177.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,081 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 21,802 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 7.7% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,660 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 15.8% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,933 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 3,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at about $44,000.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR.

