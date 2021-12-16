Colombier Acquisition Corp – Class A (NYSE:CLBR) Short Interest Up 109.3% in November

Colombier Acquisition Corp – Class A (NYSE:CLBR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,600 shares, a growth of 109.3% from the November 15th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

NYSE:CLBR traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.64. The stock had a trading volume of 17,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,911. Colombier Acquisition Corp – Class A has a one year low of $9.55 and a one year high of $9.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.70.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CLBR. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Colombier Acquisition Corp – Class A in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,993,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Colombier Acquisition Corp – Class A in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,085,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Colombier Acquisition Corp – Class A in the third quarter valued at approximately $915,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Colombier Acquisition Corp – Class A in the third quarter valued at approximately $265,000. 6.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Colombier Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Colombier Acquisition Corp. is based in Palm Beach, Florida.

