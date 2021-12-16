Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 707,573 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 54,103 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises approximately 0.5% of Texas Permanent School Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Comcast were worth $39,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 60,196 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,432,000 after acquiring an additional 4,733 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 361,192 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $20,595,000 after acquiring an additional 14,713 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 19,823 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 11,011 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 75,692 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,557 shares during the last quarter. 82.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Comcast from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Comcast from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Macquarie downgraded Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Comcast from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on Comcast from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.88.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $48.66 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.94. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $46.29 and a 1 year high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $30.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.87 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 12.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

