Commerzbank AG (ETR:CBK) Receives €6.43 Average Price Target from Analysts

Commerzbank AG (ETR:CBK) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €6.50 ($7.30).

A number of research firms have weighed in on CBK. UBS Group set a €7.00 ($7.87) price target on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €7.00 ($7.87) price target on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.40 ($8.31) price target on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Monday, December 6th. Warburg Research set a €6.75 ($7.58) price objective on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €8.30 ($9.33) price target on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd.

CBK stock traded up €0.15 ($0.17) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching €6.57 ($7.38). 5,270,343 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,870,000. Commerzbank has a one year low of €4.70 ($5.28) and a one year high of €7.19 ($8.08). The stock has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion and a PE ratio of -2.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €6.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €5.99.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

