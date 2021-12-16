Community Bank N.A. Buys 1,409 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Community Bank N.A. lifted its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 31.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,829 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Target were worth $1,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its stake in Target by 458.3% in the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 134 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in Target by 107.5% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Target by 237.9% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 196 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.95, for a total transaction of $1,047,214.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.72, for a total transaction of $7,341,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,359 shares of company stock worth $9,177,700. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Target from $281.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Target from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.41.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $236.65 on Thursday. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $166.82 and a twelve month high of $268.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $248.74 and its 200 day moving average is $246.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $113.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.02.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. Target had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The company had revenue of $25.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.79 EPS. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 18th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to buy up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.49%.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

