Community Bank N.A. Has $714,000 Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Community Bank N.A. decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 469 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Camden National Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 102,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,818,000 after purchasing an additional 10,862 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 351,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,097,000 after purchasing an additional 18,638 shares during the period. Alley Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 75,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 312.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,949 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

VEA opened at $50.97 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.90. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $45.60 and a 1 year high of $53.49.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.