Community Bank N.A. Has $791,000 Stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Community Bank N.A. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VFH. James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 621.1% in the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 292.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 3,090.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 120.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 1,713.6% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Financials ETF stock opened at $96.26 on Thursday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $69.94 and a twelve month high of $101.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.23.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

