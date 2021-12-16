Community Bank N.A. Increases Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Community Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,439 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CL opened at $82.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $69.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.09. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $74.01 and a fifty-two week high of $86.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.97.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 297.62%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

CL has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.73.

In other news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total transaction of $44,432.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 145,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $11,206,536.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

