Community Bank N.A. Lowers Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Community Bank N.A. decreased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,535 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $3,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 232.0% in the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $230.32. 18,588 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,658,529. The company has a market cap of $97.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.74. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.31 and a twelve month high of $241.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $225.00 and a 200-day moving average of $211.17.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 47.31%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.82%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.17, for a total transaction of $3,497,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.63, for a total transaction of $8,212,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,513 shares of company stock worth $15,972,182 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ADP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $228.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $247.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.57.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Featured Article: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.